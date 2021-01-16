INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Burk scores 23 to…

Burk scores 23 to lift IUPUI past N. Kentucky 65-63

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marcus Burk scored 23 points as IUPUI edged past Northern Kentucky 65-63 on Saturday night.

Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick missed a contested, potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Jaylen Minnett had 18 points for IUPUI (3-4, 2-4 Horizon League). The Jaguars swept the season series at Northern Kentucky buy a total of seven points.

Trevon Faulkner had 16 points and six rebounds for the Norse (5-8, 3-5), who have now lost four games in a row. David Bohm added 12 points. Adrian Nelson had 13 rebounds.

Warrick, who finished with nine points, spun through traffic for a shot that made it 65-63 with 6.9 seconds remaining and the Norse had a final chance when IUPUI’s Bobby Harvey missed the front end of a one-and-one with four seconds left.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up