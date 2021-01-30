Bucknell looks for home win vs Lehigh

Lehigh (3-6, 3-6) vs. Bucknell (3-4, 3-4) Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for…

Lehigh (3-6, 3-6) vs. Bucknell (3-4, 3-4)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its seventh straight win over Lehigh at Sojka Pavilion. The last victory for the Mountain Hawks at Bucknell was an 82-71 win on Jan. 11, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The powerful John Meeks has averaged 22 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Bison. Andrew Funk has paired with Meeks and is maintaining an average of 13 points and five rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Marques Wilson, who is averaging 17 points.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Bison have scored 71.6 points per game against Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they put up against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MARQUES: M. Wilson has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountain Hawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bison. Bucknell has 38 assists on 79 field goals (48.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Lehigh has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Bison have averaged 21 foul shots per game this season and 23.3 per game over their last three games.

