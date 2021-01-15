CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Buchanan scores 14 to…

Buchanan scores 14 to lift Manhattan past Niagara 58-49

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Elijah Buchanan had 14 points and nine rebounds as Manhattan beat Niagara 58-49 on Friday.

Samir Stewart had 13 points for Manhattan (4-4, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Warren Williams added 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Samba Diallo had nine rebounds. Anthony Nelson, the Jaspers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, was held to four points.

Kobi Nwandu had 12 points for the Purple Eagles (5-6, 4-5). Marcus Hammond added 10 points. Greg Kuakumensah had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up