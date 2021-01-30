CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Broome leads Morehead St. over Tennessee Tech 74-55

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 5:26 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Morehead State won its ninth straight game, beating Tennessee Tech 74-55 on Saturday.

Skyelar Potter had 15 points for Morehead State (13-6, 10-2 Ohio Valley Conference). James Baker, Jr. added 10 points.

Jr. Clay had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (2-16, 2-9). Shandon Goldman added 11 points and eight rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had six assists.

Tennessee Tech scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Morehead State defeated Tennessee Tech 57-54 on Jan. 7.

