Broadway Jr., C. Michigan visit Akron

Central Michigan (6-8, 2-5) vs. Akron (6-3, 4-2)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Travon Broadway Jr. and Central Michigan will go up against Loren Cristian Jackson and Akron. Broadway has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.8 over his last five games. Jackson is averaging 20.2 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Akron’s Jackson has averaged 21.9 points and 6.9 assists while Enrique Freeman has put up 8.9 points and 9.2 rebounds. For the Chippewas, Broadway has averaged 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Meikkel Murray has put up 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Zips have allowed just 70.2 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 81 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Zips are 5-0 when recording at least 13 offensive rebounds and 1-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Chippewas are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 73 points or fewer and 1-8 whenever opponents exceed 73 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAC teams.

