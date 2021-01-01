CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Bradshaw carries Bellarmine past Transylvania 90-40

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 10:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw had 20 points as Bellarmine rolled past Transylvania 90-40 on Friday night.

CJ Fleming had 15 points for Bellarmine (2-3). Ethan Claycomb added nine rebounds.

Zach Larimore had 12 points for the Pioneers, who have now lost five straight games to start the season.

