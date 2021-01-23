CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Bradshaw carries Bellarmine over…

Bradshaw carries Bellarmine over Stetson 76-65

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Bellarmine to a 76-65 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Ethan Claycomb had 19 points for Bellarmine (7-5, 4-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. CJ Fleming added 14 points. Dylan Penn had 12 points.

Bellarmine totaled 50 points in the second half, a season best for the home team, while the 23 second-half points for Stetson were the fewest of the season for the visiting team.

Josh Smith scored a season-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Hatters (4-8, 2-4). Chase Johnston scored a season-high 22 points.

Rob Perry was held scoreless despite coming into the matchup as the Hatters’ leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. He was 0 of 7 from the field.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Hatters on the season. Bellarmine defeated Stetson 67-62 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up