Bouyea scores 28 to lead San Francisco past Portland 79-63

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 11:23 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had a career-high 28 points as San Francisco beat Portland 79-63 on Thursday.

Khalil Shabazz had 13 points and six rebounds for San Francisco (9-6, 3-2 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Julian Rishwain added 11 points. Taavi Jurkatamm had 11 points.

Eddie Davis had 20 points for the Pilots (6-6, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Ahmed Ali added 11 points. Latrell Jones had 10 points and six rebounds.

San Francisco defeated Portland 88-64 last Thursday.

