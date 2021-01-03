CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Boudie lifts Mass.-Lowell over NJIT 74-60

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 3:36 PM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Salif Boudie scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to carry UMass Lowell to a 74-60 win over NJIT on Sunday.

Gregory Hammond also had 18 points for UMass Lowell (3-7, 2-4 America East Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Bryce Daley added 11 points and Obadiah Noel had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Antwuan Butler had 15 points for the Highlanders (3-3, 2-2). Souleymane Diakite added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Zach Cooks had 12 points.

NJIT defeated the River Hawks 73-67 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

