Blackmon lifts North Alabama over Stetson 73-66 in OT

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 10:25 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jamari Blackmon had 20 points as North Alabama beat Stetson 73-66 in overtime on Saturday night.

James Anderson II had 13 points for North Alabama (5-3, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mervin James added 11 points. Isaac Chatman had seven rebounds.

Chase Johnston had 19 points for the Hatters (3-5, 1-1). Christiaan Jones added 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Wheza Panzo had 10 points.

Rob Perry, who led the Hatters in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had only six points on 2-of-12 shooting. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated North Alabama 86-77 on Friday.

