Blackmon carries North Alabama past Kennesaw State 66-64

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 7:32 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jamari Blackmon had a season-high 21 points as North Alabama narrowly defeated Kennesaw State 66-64 on Saturday.

Blackmon scored with 47 seconds left to give North Alabama a 64-62 lead. The teams exchanged two made free throws each before Cole LaRue missed a desperation 3-pointer from the backcourt at the buzzer.

Mervin James had 15 points and eight rebounds for North Alabama (7-3, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Payton Youngblood added 12 points. Isaac Chatman had seven rebounds.

North Alabama scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Alex Peterson had 11 points for the Owls (3-11, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Chris Youngblood added 10 points as did Cole LaRue.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. North Alabama defeated Kennesaw State 66-43 on Friday.

