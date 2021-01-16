Binghamton looks to end streak vs UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (5-8, 4-5) vs. Binghamton (1-11, 1-8) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Lowell (5-8, 4-5) vs. Binghamton (1-11, 1-8)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell looks to extend Binghamton’s conference losing streak to six games. Binghamton’s last America East win came against the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 75-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. UMass Lowell won 92-78 at Binghamton in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Binghamton’s Brenton Mills has averaged 14.9 points while George Tinsley has put up 7.9 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the River Hawks, Obadiah Noel has averaged 21.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while Connor Withers has put up 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The River Hawks have allowed only 68.8 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.NOEL IS A FORCE: Noel has connected on 32.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 78.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among America East teams.

