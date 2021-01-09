INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Belmont wins ninth consecutive game

Belmont wins ninth consecutive game

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 8:45 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood matched his career high with 21 points as Belmont extended its win streak to nine games, routing UT Martin 89-69 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 11 points for Belmont (12-1, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Even Brauns added 10 points as did EJ Bellinger.

Anthony Thomas had 21 points and six rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6, 1-4), who have lost six games in a row. Eden Holt added 11 points and six assists. Cameron Holden had 10 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Belmont defeated UT Martin 90-69 last Saturday.

