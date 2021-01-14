Belmont looks to extend streak vs JSU

Belmont (12-1, 6-0) vs. Jacksonville State (7-4, 3-2) Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Belmont (12-1, 6-0) vs. Jacksonville State (7-4, 3-2)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 19th straight conference win against Jacksonville State. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25, 2020. Jacksonville State lost 56-55 on the road against Morehead State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams, Jalen Finch and Brandon Huffman have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Gamecocks have given up only 62.4 points per game to OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 70 per game they allowed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 36 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Jacksonville State is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Gamecocks are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

TWO STREAKS: Belmont has won its last four road games, scoring 82.8 points and allowing 66.5 points during those contests. Jacksonville State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 55.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among OVC teams.

