Belmont looks to extend streak vs E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (5-8, 2-4) vs. Belmont (14-1, 8-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Illinois. In its last seven wins against the Panthers, Belmont has won by an average of 25 points. Eastern Illinois’ last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2015, an 84-73 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Illinois has benefited heavily from its seniors. Marvin Johnson, Mack Smith, George Dixon, Sammy Friday IV and Kashawn Charles have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bruins have scored 84.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 78.7 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last five games. Johnson has accounted for 35 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Belmont has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.4 points while giving up 61.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 81.5 points per game. The Bruins have averaged 84.6 points per game against conference opponents.

