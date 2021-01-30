CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Bellarmine looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 6:30 AM

Bellarmine (8-5, 5-2) vs. Kennesaw State (3-14, 0-9)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine looks for its sixth straight conference win against Kennesaw State. Bellarmine’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 65-58 on Jan. 9. Kennesaw State has dropped its last 26 games against conference opponents dating back to 2019.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kennesaw State’s Chris Youngblood, Brandon Stroud and Kasen Jennings have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 34 percent of all Owls scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Knights have allowed just 65.6 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they allowed over four non-conference games.BRILLIANT BRADSHAW: Pedro Bradshaw has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Kennesaw State is 0-13 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bellarmine is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Knights are 3-5 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 74.4 points per game.

