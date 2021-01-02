CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Bellarmine battles Mount St. Joseph

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 6:45 AM

Mount St. Joseph vs. Bellarmine (2-3)

Knights Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights will be taking on the Lions of Division III Mount St. Joseph. Bellarmine is coming off a 90-40 win at home against Transylvania in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bellarmine’s Pedro Bradshaw, Ethan Claycomb and CJ Fleming have combined to score 43 percent of all Knights points this season.BRILLIANT BRADSHAW: Bradshaw has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: .

