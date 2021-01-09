CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Bean carries Utah St. over New Mexico 82-46

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 12:24 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Justin Bean recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds as Utah State extended its winning streak to eight games, routing New Mexico 82-46 on Friday night.

Neemias Queta added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Aggies. Queta also had three blocks.

Marco Anthony had 12 points and eight rebounds for Utah State (9-3, 6-0 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth added 10 points.

Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos (3-6, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

