BC looks to end streak vs Miami

Miami (5-5, 1-4) vs. Boston College (2-9, 0-5)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to extend Boston College’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Boston College’s last ACC win came against the North Carolina State Wolfpack 71-68 on Feb. 16, 2020. Miami beat North Carolina State by five on the road in its last outing.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Miami’s Isaiah Wong, Harlond Beverly and Nysier Brooks have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wong has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Miami is 0-5 when it allows at least 66 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Miami is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Hurricanes are 0-5 when opponents score more than 64.

RECENT GAMES: Boston College has averaged 69.8 points per game over its last five games. The Eagles are giving up 72.2 points per game over that span.

