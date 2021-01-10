INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Battle, Thorpe carry UNC-Asheville past Hampton 85-77

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 5:18 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jamon Battle and Trent Stephney combined for 34 points and UNC-Asheville defeated Hampton 85-77 on Sunday, rebounding from a two-point loss in the series the night before.

Battle matched his career high with 18 points while Stephney scored a career-best 16 points. LJ Thorpe added 17 points for the Bulldogs, Lavar Batts Jr. and Coty Jude had 11 points each for UNC-Asheville (5-6, 4-2 Big South Conference).

Davion Warren, Hampton’s hero from Saturday, had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (5-8, 4-4). Chris Shelton added 15 points. Marquis Godwin had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Warren scored 20 of his career-high 32 in the second half as Hampton defeated UNC-Asheville 73-71 on Saturday.

