CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Bassey leads Western Kentucky…

Bassey leads Western Kentucky over Charlotte 67-63

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 14 points, Charles Bassey had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Western Kentucky beat Charlotte 67-63 on Friday in the first Conference USA matchup of the season for both teams.

Dayvion McKnight added 12 points and six assists for Western Kentucky (8-2), which earned its sixth straight victory.

McKnight made four free throws in the final seven seconds.

Jahmir Young had 23 points and six rebounds for the 49ers (4-4). Brice Williams scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds. Jordan Shepherd had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up