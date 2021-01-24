CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Bassey carries Western Kentucky past Middle Tennessee 68-52

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 4:49 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Charles Bassey scored 23 points with 14 rebounds as Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 68-52 on Sunday.

Bassey shot 9 for 12 from the floor and blocked five shots as the Hilltoppers swept Middle Tennessee, improving to 13-4, their best start since the 2001-02 season.

Jordan Rawls had 10 points for Western Kentucky (13-4, 6-2 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game. Four other players scored at least eight points.

The Blue Raiders trailed 31-20 at halftime, making just 9 of their first 32 shots from the floor for 28% shooting.

Jayce Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders (3-9, 1-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Dontrell Shuler and Jordan Davis scored nine each, making a combined 6 of 24.

Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 82-67 on Saturday.

