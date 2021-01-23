CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Basile scores 20 to…

Basile scores 20 to carry Wright St. past IUPUI 100-72

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 2:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant Basile had 20 points as Wright St. rolled past IUPUI 100-72 on Saturday.

Tanner Holden had 16 points and seven rebounds for Wright St. (11-4, 9-3 Horizon League). Tim Finke added 16 points and six rebounds. Loudon Love and Jaylon Hall had 13 points.

It was the first time this season Wright St. scored at least 100 points.

Wright St. totaled 59 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Marcus Burk had 34 points for the Jaguars (3-6, 2-6). Jaylen Minnett added 12 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 rebounds.

Wright St. defeated IUPUI 95-65 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More than a million solders will be in Army's new pay, personnel IT system by year's end

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up