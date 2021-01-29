CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Basile carries Wright St. over Robert Morris 79-70

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 11:50 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had a career-high 29 points plus 11 rebounds as Wright State topped Robert Morris 79-70 on Friday night.

Tanner Holden had 16 points and six assists for Wright State (12-4, 10-3 Horizon League), which won its fourth straight game. Jaylon Hall added 10 points. Loudon Love had three assists.

Kahliel Spear had 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Colonials (3-8, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kam Farris added 16 points. Jon Williams had 14 points and six assists.

