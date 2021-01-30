CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Ballard scores 16 to lead Fresno St. over New Mexico 65-55

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 9:33 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Junior Ballard had 16 points as Fresno State got past New Mexico 65-55 on Saturday.

Ballard shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Deon Stroud had 13 points and seven rebounds for Fresno State (7-6, 5-6 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Anthony Holland added 10 points. Orlando Robinson had three blocks.

Makuach Maluach had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Lobos (5-11, 1-11). Jeremiah Francis III added 10 points. Kurt Wegscheider had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Saquan Singleton, who was second on the Lobos in scoring entering the contest with nine points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lobos for the season. Fresno State defeated New Mexico 64-62 on Thursday.

