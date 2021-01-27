CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Anne Arundel Co. sees changes Friday | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Baker scores 23 to carry Duquesne past Fordham 86-62

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 8:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chad Baker had 23 points as Duquesne routed Fordham 86-62 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Duquesne (5-6, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Michael Hughes added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Tyson Acuff had 11 points.

Duquesne posted a season-high 25 assists, and scored a season-high 48 points in the second half.

Chris Austin had 19 points for the Rams (1-8, 1-8), who have now lost six straight games. Ty Perry added 13 points, and Joel Soriano had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Duquesne defeated Fordham 48-45 on Jan. 9.

