Home » College Basketball » Ayers scores 23 to…

Ayers scores 23 to lead Mercer over The Citadel 83-63

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 7:34 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Leon Ayers III had a season-high 23 points as Mercer easily defeated The Citadel 83-63 on Wednesday.

Maciej Bender had 15 points and three blocks for Mercer (9-4, 2-3 Southern Conference). Neftali Alvarez added 13 points and seven assists, and Ross Cummings also scored 13 points.

Hayden Brown had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kaiden Rice added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Brady Spence had 10 points.

