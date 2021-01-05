CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Austin scores 20 to carry Fordham over Dayton 55-54

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 9:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Austin had a career-high 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.5 seconds left, and Fordham narrowly defeated Dayton 55-54 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Rose had 11 points for Fordham (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic 10). Jalen Cobb added seven assists.

Jalen Crutcher had 14 points for the Flyers (5-3, 1-2). Mustapha Amzil added 10 points. Jordy Tshimanga had five points and 16 rebounds.

