Auburn looks for home win vs No. 12 Mizzou

No. 12 Missouri (10-2, 4-2) vs. Auburn (9-7, 3-5) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

No. 12 Missouri (10-2, 4-2) vs. Auburn (9-7, 3-5)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn looks for its fourth straight win over No. 12 Missouri at Auburn Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at Auburn was a 70-68 win on Jan. 11, 2014.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Missouri has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Auburn has depended on freshmen. For Missouri, seniors Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have collectively accounted for 78 percent of the team’s scoring, including 84 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, JT Thor and Justin Powell have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Auburn’s scoring this season.

STEPPING IT UP: Auburn has scored 80.6 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 75.8 per game the team managed in non-conference play.POTENT PINSON: Pinson has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: Missouri has recently used assists to create buckets more often than Missouri. Auburn has an assist on 42 of 88 field goals (47.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Missouri has assists on 42 of 80 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among SEC teams.

