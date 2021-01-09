INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Bellarmine 65-58

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 8:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Lipscomb to a 65-58 win over Bellarmine on Saturday.

KJ Johnson added 14 points for Lipscomb (8-6, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Parker Hazen added nine rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (3-5, 0-2). Pedro Bradshaw added 12 points.

Lipscomb defeated Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday. The Knights are Division I newcomers, playing their first Atlantic Sun contests in any sport Friday and Saturday.

