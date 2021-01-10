CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Army looks to sweep Holy Cross

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 6:30 AM

Holy Cross (1-2, 1-2) vs. Army (6-2, 2-1)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross seeks revenge on Army after dropping the first matchup in Worcester. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 9, when the Black Knights outshot Holy Cross 50 percent to 46.3 percent and recorded 10 fewer turnovers en route to an 83-68 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Army’s Lonnie Grayson has averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while Josh Caldwell has put up 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Crusaders, Austin Butler has averaged 19.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 steals while Gerrale Gates has put up 17 points and 7.7 rebounds.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Crusaders have scored 80.7 points per game against Patriot League opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Butler has connected on 64.3 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 11.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Army has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

