Army, Holy Cross meet in conference play

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Army squares off against Holy Cross. Army beat Colgate by two points on Sunday. Holy Cross is coming off a 68-66 win over Boston University on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The prolific Austin Butler has averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and three steals to lead the charge for the Crusaders. Gerrale Gates is also a key contributor, producing 19 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Black Knights have been led by Lonnie Grayson, who is averaging 12.7 points and five rebounds.LEAPING FOR LONNIE: Grayson has connected on 40.4 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Holy Cross offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Army defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 265th among Division I teams).

