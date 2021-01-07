INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Army, Holy Cross meet…

Army, Holy Cross meet in conference play

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Army (5-2, 1-1) vs. Holy Cross (1-1, 1-1)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Army squares off against Holy Cross. Army beat Colgate by two points on Sunday. Holy Cross is coming off a 68-66 win over Boston University on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The prolific Austin Butler has averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and three steals to lead the charge for the Crusaders. Gerrale Gates is also a key contributor, producing 19 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Black Knights have been led by Lonnie Grayson, who is averaging 12.7 points and five rebounds.LEAPING FOR LONNIE: Grayson has connected on 40.4 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Holy Cross offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Army defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 265th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up