Arkansas St. looks to sweep UTA

Texas-Arlington (8-9, 4-5) vs. Arkansas State (6-8, 3-4)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington seeks revenge on Arkansas State after dropping the first matchup in Jonesboro. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 29, when the Red Wolves shot 40.3 percent from the field and went 17 for 19 from the free throw line en route to the 83-75 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier has averaged 12.2 points and 11.6 rebounds while Caleb Fields has put up 12.6 points. For the Mavericks, Shahada Wells has averaged 16.3 points and 2.2 steals while Sam Griffin has put up 13.4 points.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Red Wolves have scored 74.1 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wells has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Mavericks are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 8-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Red Wolves are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Texas-Arlington’s Griffin has attempted 103 3-pointers and connected on 37.9 percent of them, and is 9 of 22 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State gets to the line more often than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 23.9 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

