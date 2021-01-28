CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Arkansas goes up against Oklahoma St.

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 5:30 PM

Arkansas (13-4) vs. Oklahoma State (10-4)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas and Oklahoma State both look to put winning streaks together . Arkansas got past Mississippi by 15 at home on Wednesday. Oklahoma State is coming off an 81-60 win on the road against Iowa State on Monday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Arkansas has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Oklahoma State has depended on freshmen. For the Razorbacks, seniors Moses Moody, JD Notae, Jalen Tate and Justin Smith have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring, including 68 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Cade Cunningham, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker have collectively scored 43 percent of Oklahoma State’s points this season.MIGHTY MOSES: Moody has connected on 35.8 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Razorbacks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Arkansas has assists on 50 of 92 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an average of 84.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

