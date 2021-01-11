INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Arizona loses Baker for the season with broken wrist

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 11:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with a broken wrist.

Wildcats coach Sean Miller said during his radio show on Monday that X-rays showed a broken bone in Baker’s wrist.

Baker was injured in the first half of Saturday’s loss to UCLA and did not play in the second half. The 6-foot-5 guard was Arizona’s second-leading scorer at 12.0 points per game in his second season since transferring from Kentucky.

Baker scored 33 points in a win over Northern Arizona and had 29 points three games later against Stanford. He had been struggling of late, shooting a combined 4 for 24 in three games before the Wildcats faced UCLA.

Arizona has lost two straight after opening the season 9-1.

