CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » AP source: Army coach…

AP source: Army coach Magarity to retire at end of season

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 7:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Army women’s basketball coach Dave Magarity will retire at the end of the season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Thursday because no official announcement has been made.

Magarity, who turned 71 this past Tuesday, has coached over 1,000 games in his 40-plus years in men’s and women’s basketball. Earlier this month, Magarity coached against his daughter, Maureen, who is the head coach of Holy Cross. She won both of the games they played. This was the first coaching matchup of a father and daughter in Division I history.

He started his coaching career at his alma mater of St. Francis in Pennsylvania in 1974 as an assistant before getting the head job there in 1978. Magarity was then an assistant at Iona before getting the head coaching job at Marist where he spent 18 years before stepping away for a couple of years. Magarity led Marist to the NCAA Tournament in 1987.

He came back as an assistant on the women’s team at Army.

He took over the program in 2006 when head coach Maggie Dixon died of arrhythmia, probably caused by an enlarged heart. Magarity helped the Black Knights reach the NCAAs twice.

Army is 6-7 this season with a victory over rival Navy in the team’s last game. Magarity’s final home game will be against his daughter on Feb. 7.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More paid leave for feds on the table, as COVID-19 reconciliation talks begin

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

DoD's JAIC rolling out new contracts to speed up AI acquisition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up