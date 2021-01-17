CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Antecevic, Kelly help Cal…

Antecevic, Kelly help Cal rally, beat Utah 72-63

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Grant Antecevic scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Andre Kelly had 11 points and nine rebounds, and California rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Utah 72-63 on Saturday night.

Makale Foreman had 12 points and Jarred Hyder scored 11 for Cal (7-8, 2-6 Pac-12).

Foreman hit a 3-pointer before Hyder made back-to-back layups in a 7-0 run to open the second half that pulled the Golden Bears within five, and a couple minutes later Ryan Betley hit a 3-pointer and then made 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to spark a 17-4 spurt that gave Cal the lead for good. Kuany Kuany hit a 3 to cap the spurt and made it 46-42 with 12 minutes to play.

Antecevic scored 10 points — including back-to-back 3s — in a 14-4 run that pushed the lead into double figures with six minutes to go.

Timmy Allen scored 26 points and Pelle Larsson added 12 for Utah (5-6, 2-5).

Cal made just three of its first 18 field-goal attempts and trailed by as many as 15 points before going into the break trailing 34-22. The Bears, however, shot 59% (17 of 29) from the field, including 6 of 13 from behind the arc, in the second half.

Utah made 1 of 12 from 3-point range after halftime.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up