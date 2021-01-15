CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Anderson leads Western Kentucky over Marshall 81-73

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 8:17 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored a season-high 22 points and Charles Bassey added 21 points with 18 rebounds and four blocks as Western Kentucky got past Marshall 81-73 on Friday.

Carson Williams had nine rebounds for Western Kentucky (10-4, 3-2 Conference USA).

Taevion Kinsey and Jannson Williams each had 19 points for the Thundering Herd (7-3, 1-2). Andrew Taylor had nine assists and six rebounds.

