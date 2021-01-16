CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Alvarez carries Mercer over…

Alvarez carries Mercer over W. Carolina 78-76

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Neftali Alvarez had a career-high 24 points as Mercer edged past Western Carolina 78-76 on Saturday. Maciej Bender added 22 points for the Bears. Bender also had seven rebounds.

Leon Ayers III had 17 points for Mercer (8-4, 1-3 Southern Conference). Felipe Haase added nine rebounds.

Mason Faulkner had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Catamounts (7-4, 0-2). Xavier Cork added 13 points. Matt Halvorsen had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up