Allen scores 25 to carry Delaware over UNC Wilmington 67-62

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 4:08 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Allen scored a season-high 25 points as Delaware edged past UNC Wilmington 67-62 on Sunday.

Dylan Painter had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Delaware (5-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Leading 37-36 at the half, Delaware held UNC Wilmington to a season-low 26 second-half points on 8 of 26 shooting (31%).

Ty Gadsden had 14 points for the Seahawks (7-6, 1-3). Joe Pridgen added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Sims had 12 points and six rebounds.

UNC Wilmington defeated Delaware 77-70 on Saturday.

