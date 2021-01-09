INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Ali carries Radford over…

Ali carries Radford over Charleston Southern 79-64

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 8:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Fah’Mir Ali had a season-high 20 points as Radford topped Charleston Southern 79-64 on Saturday.

Josiah Jeffers had 10 points for Radford (7-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Chyree Walker added eight rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 20 points for the Buccaneers (1-8, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jamir Moore added 12 points. Sean Price had 11 points.

Ja’Quavian Florence, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Buccaneers, was 1-for-5 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

DISA starts rolling out DEOS, starting with its own employees

10 agencies looking to fast-track hiring process for data science jobs

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up