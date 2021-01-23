CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Alexander carries St. John’s over Utah Valley 96-78

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 6:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Posh Alexander had a season-high 20 points as St. John’s defeated Utah Valley 96-78 on Saturday.

Julian Champagnie had 19 points for St. John’s (9-7). Vince Cole added 15 points. Isaih Moore had 13 points. Josh Roberts had four blocks plus four points and seven rebounds.

St. John’s totaled 51 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Trey Woodbury had 23 points for the Wolverines (5-6). Jamison Overton added 18 points. Evan Cole had 17 points.

