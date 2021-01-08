Alabama St. looks to end streak vs UAPB

Alabama State (0-2, 0-2) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-8, 1-0) H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State (0-2, 0-2) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-8, 1-0)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff looks to extend Alabama State’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Alabama State’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 61-58 on Feb. 15, 2020. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is coming off a 92-52 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Shaun Doss, Markedric Bell, Joshuwan Johnson, Dequan Morris and Nicholas Jones have combined to account for 80 percent of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s scoring this season including 67 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Alabama State, Kenny Strawbridge, DJ Heath and Brandon Battle have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Doss has connected on 29.6 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 64.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Hornets 29th among Division I teams. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has turned the ball over on 23.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Golden Lions 313th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.