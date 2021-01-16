INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Akron hands Toledo 1st…

Akron hands Toledo 1st MAC loss 95-94 in overtime

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Maishe Dailey swished a 3-pointer from the left elbow with 2.9 seconds remaining in overtime as Akron defeated Toledo 95-94 on Saturday, handing the Rockets their first conference loss.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 34 points and Bryan Trimble Jr. 19 points for Akron (5-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Dailey added 14 points.

Marreon Jackson scored a season-high 24 points plus 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Rockets (11-4, 6-1), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Spencer Littleson added 21 points. Setric Millner Jr. had 16 points.

The loss dropped Toledo into a tie with Bowling Green, each at 6-1 atop the MAC.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up