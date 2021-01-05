CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Agee, Dalcourt lead San…

Agee, Dalcourt lead San Jose St. past Benedictine 80-64

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 12:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ralph Agee and Jalen Dalcourt scored 18 points apiece and San Jose State defeated NAIA member Benedictine (Arizona) 80-64 on Monday.

Agee and Dalcourt combined to shoot 15 of 21 with Dalcourt hitting 4 of 5 3pointers and Agee grabbing nine rebounds to go with his career-high scoring.

Richard Washington added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (2-6) and Omari Moore had 11 points and nine boards.

Coleson Struhs hit five 3s and scored 15 points for Benedictine and Nick Sessions added 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will 2021 be the year of government customer experience?

TSP yo-yo's back down from November bump

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

Disclaimers, material weaknesses no longer weighing down HUD’s financial management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up