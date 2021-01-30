CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Agee carries San Jose St. past Air Force 75-62

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 9:26 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ralph Agee had 22 points plus 14 rebounds as San Jose State got past Air Force 75-62 on Saturday at Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center. Trey Smith added 21 points for the Spartans.

Agee made 9 of 11 shots.

Sebastian Mendoza had 13 points for San Jose State (5-11, 3-9 Mountain West Conference). Omari Moore added eight rebounds and eight assists.

A.J. Walker had 16 points and six assists for the Falcons (4-12, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Nikc Jackson added 14 points. Chris Joyce had 13 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Falcons on the season. San Jose State defeated Air Force 59-58 on Thursday.

Due to local restrictions concerning the coronavirus pandemic, SJSU’s home games have been moved to Phoenix.

