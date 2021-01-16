INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Abilene Christian forces 30…

Abilene Christian forces 30 turnovers, wins 76-42

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl scored 15 points as Abilene Christian romped past Southeastern Louisiana 76-42 on Saturday.

Mahki Morris added 10 points for the Wildcats, who forced a season-high 30 turnovers. Abilene Christian, who made 16 steals against the Lions, ranks first in the nation in forced turnovers with an average of 23 per game.

Abilene Christian (11-2, 3-0 Southland Conference) led 41-13 at halftime. The Lions’ 13 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Keon Clergeot had 11 points for the Lions (3-10, 1-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up