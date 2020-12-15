HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Young, Shepherd carry Charlotte over Davidson 63-52

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 9:47 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 18 points and seven rebounds as Charlotte beat Davidson 63-52 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Shepherd added 16 points and seven rebounds for the 49ers (2-3). Milos Supica chipped in 11 points.

Kellan Grady had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (3-3). Hyunjung Lee added 16 points and seven rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

