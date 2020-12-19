CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Young scores 27 to lift Charlotte past NC A&T 76-72

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:57 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had a career-high 27 points as Charlotte edged past North Carolina A&T 76-72 on Saturday.

Young made 9 of 11 shots.

Milos Supica had 14 points for Charlotte (3-3). Brice Williams added 13 points.

Quentin Jones had 19 points for the Aggies (3-8). Blake Harris added 15 points.

