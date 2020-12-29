SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Joel Ayayi had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Drew Timme added 14 points and top-ranked Gonzaga…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Joel Ayayi had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Drew Timme added 14 points and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 88-58 on Monday night.

Andrew Nembhard finished with 10 points and seven assists for Gonzaga (8-0), which has the nation’s longest home winning streak at 42 games.

Cameron Shelton scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Northern Arizona (1-6), which was undone by 35% shooting. Jay Green had 12 points.

Ayayi scored nine points as Gonzaga jumped to a 28-8 lead after eight minutes. The Zags made 12 of their first 16 shots.

Gonzaga pushed the lead to 36-14 with just under seven minutes left in the first half, dominating the Lumberjacks in the paint 20-8.

MARYLAND 70, No. 6 WISCONSIN 64

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 17 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Maryland.

The Terrapins (6-3, 1-2 Big Ten) snapped Wisconsin’s 15-game home winning streak and a stretch of 10 straight conference wins that dated back to last season.

D’Mitrik Trice hit a 3-pointer with just less than 2 minutes left to pull the Badgers (8-2, 2-1) to 60-59.

Donta Scott hit back-to-back shots and Ayala knocked down two free throws to put the Terrapins up 66-59 with less than 25 seconds to go. Trice was fouled on a 3-point attempt on Wisconsin’s next possession and hit all three, but the Badgers got no closer.

Trice led Wisconsin with 25 points, while Aleem Ford added 10.

No. 21 MINNESOTA 81, No. 17 MICHIGAN STTE 56

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Liam Robbins had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, leading a stifling effort by Minnesota.

Marcus Carr scored 19 points and dished out five assists for the Gophers (9-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who never trailed and held the sputtering Spartans to 25.7% shooting (18 for 70) while outrebounding them 52-36.

Aaron Henry, who came off the bench for the first time this season, had 11 points and three assists, both paltry team highs as the Spartans (6-3, 0-3) hit their first 0-3 start in Big Ten play in 19 years.

